MARAN to unravel fraud in GoG demands end to war risk premium

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The 3rd Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria, MARAN Annual Maritime Lecture, MAMAL would hold on August 28, 2025 in Lagos to unravel fraud in Gulf of Guinea, GoG as well as demand end to war risk premium.

MAMAL 2025 is tagged “Addressing the Burden of War Risk Insurance on Nigerian Maritime Trade.”

According to the organisers, this year’s lecture will spotlight the ongoing international fraud perpetuated by foreign shipping lines under the guise of “War Risk Premiums” on vessels calling at Nigerian ports.

Speaking, President of MARAN, Mr. Godfrey Bivbere, condemned the war risk insurance, describing it as an international fraud burdening the economy of Nigeria and other developing countries in the GoG

Findings have shown that the extra war risk insurance (WRI) levied on Nigerian-bound vessels varies significantly.

For instance, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) can incur a WRI surcharge of $445,000 per voyage, while a new container vessel may face a charge of $525,000 per voyage.

Beyond this, some shipping companies, have introduced additional fees like a transit disruption surcharge, while others imposed a war risk surcharge of $40-$50 per 20-foot container.

MARAN contends that these exorbitant charges are further strangulating Nigeria’s already strained economy.

Also, despite Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, recently confirming that Nigeria has not recorded a single pirate incident in the past three years, the imposition of war risk premiums continues unabated.

Oyetola credits this peace in the Gulf of Guinea to the multi-billion naira Deep Blue Project, a maritime security initiative spearheaded by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Despite these commendable efforts by the Federal Government, MARAN highlights that foreign shipping lines continue to unjustly extract millions of dollars from Nigerian shipowners in the name of War Risk Insurance Premiums, even though there are no demonstrable risks in the region.

In March 2025, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director General of NIMASA, met with a delegation from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Kristin Skov-Spilling, where he passionately appealed to the international community to acknowledge Nigeria’s significant progress in securing its waters. He emphasized the critical need for a corresponding reduction in war risk insurance costs.

Mobereola stated, “The Nigerian government has demonstrated a strong commitment to maritime security, leading to nearly zero incidents of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea over the past four years. Despite this, vessels coming to Nigeria continue to pay high war risk premiums, which is unjustifiable given the improved security landscape.”

Bivbere, said that international shipping companies operating in Nigeria have shown “lackadaisical and complacent attitude towards the economic and social wellbeing of Nigeria as a nation.”

He explained that MAMAL 2025 aims to thoroughly examine the perceived threats, realities, and profound implications of persistent Extra War Risk Insurance (EWRI) on Nigeria’s maritime trade and the wider Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Providing more details about the highly anticipated conference, which has consistently served as a crucial rallying point for all maritime stakeholders due to MARAN’s respected voice, Bivbere added:

“The Summit will also explore issues leading to the classification of the nation’s waters as high-risk zones, roles of classification societies like the Lloyds of London, the roles of core stakeholders like NIMASA, Nigerian Navy and other maritime and security operators.”

According to Bivbere, “The MAMAL 2025 is expected to draw over 500 key stakeholders, including maritime security experts, shipowners, terminal operators, international shipping lines, diplomats, insurers, regulators, and legal experts.”