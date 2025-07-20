Many Nigerian buildings in unsafe hands – Firm

Facility management company, Max-Migold, has said there is a shortfall in ensuring functional, safe and efficient buildings and infrastructure management in Nigeria.

The firm, which said research showed that Nigeria’s facility management, FM, sector was expanding by more than 15 per cent annually, also noted that less than 35 per cent of FM professionals receive formal training.

According to Max-Migold, this could be a major challenge to organisations looking to optimise facility operations.

The organisation, however, announced the launch of Facility Management Master Craft Programme, FMMC, Batch 25 to equip Nigeria’s next generation of facility management leaders, describing it as a nationally recognised training programme designed to bridge those gaps.

The training would commence on August 11 and those who register early would get a 10 per cent discount.

Speaking about the programme, Managing Director of Max-Migold, Paul Erubami, said: “FMMC is more than a training programme. It’s a transformative career pathway. Our goal is to produce facility managers who are not only technically competent but are also strategic leaders ready to manage complex assets across Nigeria and Africa.

“Our alumni are leading change across Nigeria’s critical infrastructure from manufacturing plants and commercial towers to hospitals and educational institutions. FMMC is not just educating workers, it’s cultivating future FM leaders.”