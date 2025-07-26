Many feared dead as tipper rams into bystanders in Anambra

Many persons were feared dead on Friday as a tipper lost control and rammed into bystanders along Chisco Park Junction in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Mrs Margaret Onabe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

She noted that the sector command was gathering details about the crash.

Onabe promised to get back to our correspondent when the information was ready.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told NAN that the fatal accident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

The witness said the driver of the truck experienced brake failure and, in an attempt to control the vehicle, crashed into pedestrians on the roadside, resulting in multiple fatalities.

“Several persons were feared dead after a trailer driver lost control and rammed into victims along the Chisco Park Junction in Amichi.

“The accident occurred within a short period of time, as the victims, who were mostly doing their usual night businesses, did not see the incoming tipper,” one eyewitness said.

According to the eyewitness, some passengers were waiting to board vehicles when the trailer uncontrollably rammed into them, knocking many down.

“Some of those knocked down included motorcyclists, a little girl, bystanders, and some petty traders who were seen lying lifeless on the ground,” the source said.

The incident was corroborated with Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) video footage that captured the incident. (NAN)