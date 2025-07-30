Manitoba’s Isabella Emike Olatunji makes history as First Nigerian Mrs Canada Globe

By Idowu Bankole

Isabella Emike Olatunji, a dedicated advocate and community leader, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by being crowned Mrs. Canada Globe 2025-2026.

This historic victory marks her as the first Nigerian woman to represent Manitoba as a delegate, become a Mrs. Canada finalist, and ultimately win the national title. Isabella Olatunji was also honoured with the prestigious Queen of Peace Award, further cementing her commitment to peacebuilding and humanitarian efforts.

A proud resident of Manitoba since 2013, Isabella brings a wealth of academic and professional experience to her new role. Holding a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Manitoba, her advocacy is deeply rooted in eliminating period poverty. Through her organisation, Kingdom Minded Queens (KMQ), est 2018, Isabella has already provided over 300 menstrual hygiene kits to vulnerable populations in Manitoba and internationally, including a recent pledge of 100 kits for Manitoba wildfire evacuees.

As Mrs. Canada Globe, Isabella Emike Olatunji is set to represent Canada on the international stage at the Mrs. Globe pageant next year, where she aims to bring home the global crown—a title Canada has not secured in over 30 years. Her reign will focus on driving meaningful change towards universal access to menstrual products across Canada, drawing inspiration from successful models in Scotland and New Zealand, and championing dignified living for all Canadians.

Isabella’s journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication to community empowerment and her inspiring commitment to social equity.

About Isabella Emike Olatunji

Isabella Emike Olatunji is the co-founder and director of operations at DTA Automotive Dealership and founder of Eleanor Luxury Apartments. She holds a Bachelor of Science in International Relations and Strategic Studies and a Joint Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies.

A passionate advocate for menstrual hygiene product accessibility and community empowerment, Isabella is the founder of Kingdom Minded Queens (KMQ), through which she has made significant contributions locally and internationally. She is a dedicated wife and mother of three, committed to lifelong learning, and active in numerous community initiatives across Winnipeg.

