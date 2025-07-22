Man, 56, rescued from 80ft deep well in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ejigbo Station, have rescued a

56-year-old man from 80 feet 80-foot-deep well, at House 12, Aiyeola Street, off Governor Road, Molad Bus Stop, Ikotun, Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who narrated how the victim was rescued, attributed the cause of the incident to negligence.

According to Adeseye, “The Rescue team moved out following a distress call on Sunday, reporting an individual being trapped inside a deep well.

“The rescue team swiftly mobilised and arrived at the scene at House 12, Aiyeola Street, off Governor Road, Molad Bus Stop, Ikotun, within the Ikotun-Igando LCDA, Lagos.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a male adult, about 56 years old, had become trapped while working inside a well estimated to be 80 feet deep.

“The incident occurred at the rear of a bungalow comprising eight rooms of varying sizes, situated on a property covering approximately 648 square metres.

“The victim was successfully rescued alive through the coordinated efforts of the firefighters.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may have resulted from negligence.”

Adeseye, while expressing concern over the incessant occurrence in recent times, reiterated the importance for professionals to notify the agency whenever hazardous jobs are to be undertaken.

“This will allow for proper safety protocols, including standby duty, to prevent life-threatening situations,” the Star fire boss stated.