Man, 18, remanded in prison for raping minor, 14, in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Magistrate Court 3 sitting in Birnin Kebbi, presided over by Magistrate Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday ordered the remand of two teenagers at the Correctional Centre for allegedly raping and threatening two minors in Gwandu and Ambursa towns.

The order followed the presentation of charges by the Prosecutor, Inspector Muhammad Kamba, and the plea of the defendants during the court session.

According to Kamba, the first defendant, Faruq Malami, also known as Maibudare, a resident of Dalijan village in Gwandu LGA, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl, Fatima Abubakar, four months ago and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident. He also reportedly seized her mobile phone after the assault, which resulted in a four-month pregnancy.

The offence, Kamba stated, contravenes Sections 241, 259, 378, and 138 of the Kebbi State Penal Code Law as amended.

In a related case, the second defendant, Aminu Abubakar, a resident of Sabon Birnin in Ambursa town, was arraigned for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl, Aminat Abubakar, on June 28, 2025.

He was charged with gross indecency, criminal intimidation, causing harm, and defilement of a child. The