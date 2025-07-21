The, known for its dedication to sociocultural development and the promotion of African values, has awarded the prestigious title of “Man of the Year 2024” to Mamadou Maciré Diagana, widely recognized under the name Faïda Momo King.

This distinction honors his remarkable journey and his tireless commitment to peacebuilding, social cohesion, and the promotion of African traditional healing practices.

Born on February 19, 1999, in Sérénati, a village located in the Kayes region of Mali, Faïda Momo King hails from a distinguished lineage of spiritual leaders and traditional healers. From the age of 13, he was mentored by his father, Maciré Diagana, a highly respected marabout in the region. Under his guidance, Faïda acquired a deep and sacred knowledge of ancestral medicine, including herbal remedies, purification rituals, and spiritual healing.

In 2018, he moved to Paris, a major turning point in his life. There, he began sharing his knowledge through consultations, conferences, and most notably, social media. His online presence quickly grew, and under the pseudonym #faidamomoking, he now commands a global following of millions of people who are drawn to his holistic approach to healing—an approach that gracefully blends traditional African wisdom with modern awareness.

Through his digital influence, Faïda Momo King has played a central role in reviving and legitimizing African traditional medicine in a world largely dominated by Western biomedicine. He emphasizes the power of natural remedies, ancestral healing rituals, and spiritual guidance, all while fostering dialogue between traditional and modern medical practices.

The recognition by Mali Kabo Nokola goes far beyond an honorary award. It acknowledges his growing status as a cultural ambassador and community leader on the international stage. His work promotes intercultural understanding, tolerance, and a renewed sense of pride in African heritage.

Now officially appointed as a Peace Ambassador in Mali, Faïda Momo King is multiplying efforts to support youth empowerment, unity, and the transmission of African ancestral knowledge. He also actively advocates for the integration of traditional medicine into national public health policies across the continent.