Mali junta chief approves law giving him unlimited mandate

Mali junta leader Assimi Goïta

Mali’s junta chief has granted himself a five-year presidential mandate, renewable “as many times as necessary” and without election, in a law made public Thursday.

General Assimi Goita’s approval of the measure had been widely expected for several days, and comes after the country’s military-appointed legislative body passed the bill last week.

The law, which was leaked to the public after being signed by Goita Tuesday, allows him to lead the west African country until at least 2030, despite the military government’s initial pledge to return to civilian rule in March 2024.

It is the latest in a series of restrictions on freedoms by Mali’s military leadership to consolidate its power in the jihadist-hit Sahelian nation.

The country’s cabinet, the Council of Ministers, had already adopted the measure last month.

Under the law Goita will be able to serve “as head of state for a term of five (05) years, renewable as many times as necessary, until the country is pacified”.

When Goita took power, he insisted on Mali’s commitment to the fight against jihadist violence and initially pledged a return to civilian rule.

He was even celebrated in some quarters as a hero who might bring salvation to his troubled west African nation.

But he ultimately failed to make good on his promise to cede power to elected civilians, which was to occur by March 2024.

Earlier this year, a junta-led national consultation recommended proclaiming Goita president without a vote for the five-year renewable term.

The same assembly — boycotted by most political groups — also recommended the dissolution of political parties and tougher rules for their creation.

Subsequently, the junta announced in May the dissolution of all political parties and organisations, as well as a ban on meetings.

The ongoing squeeze on Mali’s civic space comes against a backdrop of clamour by authorities for the country to unite behind the military.

– Turning point –

Goita’s rule has marked a turning point in Mali’s relationship with the West. The country has broken ties with France and other former allies and pivoted toward Russia.

Mali and its junta-led neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger have teamed up to create their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and have announced the creation of a joint 5,000-strong force for joint military operations.

Meanwhile its Russian mercenary allies from the Africa Corps, tasked in particular with tracking down jihadists, are regularly accused of rights violations against civilians alongside the Malian army.

Since 2012, Mali has been mired in violence carried out by jihadist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, as well as other criminal organisations.

Those attacks have only intensified in recent weeks.

Despite Mali’s multifaceted tumult, Goita remains popular with a segment of the population, which views him as an architect of reform and newfound sovereignty.