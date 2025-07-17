Malaria eradication agency: Stakeholders clash over senate’s proposed legislation

Source: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Key stakeholders in Nigeria’s health sector have expressed divided opinions over the Senate’s move to establish a National Agency for Malaria Eradication.

The disagreement came to the fore on Tuesday during a public hearing on the bill sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), which seeks to establish the new agency aimed at institutionalizing efforts to eradicate malaria in the country.

Speaking against the proposed legislation, Chief State Counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Imarha Reuben, warned that creating the agency would duplicate existing functions and run contrary to the ongoing implementation of the Orosanye Report, which recommends the merger or scrapping of overlapping government agencies.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice is against the National Agency for Malaria Eradication (Establishment) Bill 2025 (SB 172) to avoid duplication of functions of existing similar agencies,” he stated.

Also opposing the bill, Chairman of the Malaria Technical Working Group in Nigeria, Dr. Kolawole Maxwell, argued that the focus should be on eliminating malaria through coordinated national efforts rather than setting up a new agency.

“We recommend that the current eradication target be shifted to elimination. The malaria program should be housed within an existing, coordinated government structure. Creating another agency only fragments the health sector further,” he said.

Similarly, Fraden Bitrus, representing the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said while efforts to eradicate malaria should be intensified, the creation of a new agency is not necessary.

However, other stakeholders voiced strong support for the establishment of the agency.

Ismaila Haruna Dankogi, President of the Environmental Health Officers Association (FCT Chapter), said the proposed agency would shift Nigeria’s approach from curative to preventive malaria control.

“This agency will help us move from treating malaria to preventing it. That is the only way to make real progress,” he said.

Also backing the bill, Dr. Chioma Amajoh, Executive Director of Community Vision Initiative, and fondly referred to as “Mama Malaria,” passionately appealed to the committee to pass the bill.

“Clinical case management of malaria in Nigeria over the decades has failed to tame the scourge. A dedicated agency will serve as a springboard for coordinated national action,” she said.

Declaring the hearing open, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Nigeria must move beyond seasonal campaigns to an institutionalized, science-driven malaria eradication strategy.

“It is time to move from seasonal campaigns to institutionalized eradication, backed by law, science, and accountability,” Akpabio said.

In her closing remarks, Senator Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West), Chairperson of the Senate Committee handling the bill, thanked all contributors and assured them that all submissions would receive objective consideration.