Make North Central indigene MD of HYPADDEC, NANS urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, North Central Region (Zone C), has condemned the appointment of Mrs. Tomi Somefun as the Managing Director of the National Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADDEC, by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the student body, the appointment breached the Establishing Act.

In a statement by Comrade Hussaini Jamilu Ebbo, NANS Zone C Coordinator, (North Central Region), President Tinubu should just do the needful and redress the situation.

“We strongly reject this appointment as it flagrantly violates Section 12 (a) of the HYPADDEC Act, which stipulates that the Managing Director: Must be an indigene of a member state; shall rotate among member states; must not be from the same state as the Chairman

“The member states of HYPADDEC include Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi, Plateau, Kaduna, and Gombe. Mrs. Somefun’s appointment disregards these statutory requirements, as she is not from any of these states.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to: Reverse the appointment; and ensure strict adherence to the Act establishing the commission

“This breach undermines HYPADDEC’s integrity and effectiveness. We call on the President to rescind this decision and restore order.”