Magba Emmanuel emerges NRM candidate for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency

…Vows to Rescue the Constituency

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Director of Media and Publicity for the Rescue Movement for a New Nigeria, Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, has emerged as the House of Representatives candidate for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State under the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The party primary, held on Monday, July 21, 2025, was closely monitored by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)—both from the National Headquarters in Abuja and the Kaduna State Office—led by the Director of Election and Party Monitoring (EPM).

The event drew delegates from all 22 wards in the constituency, with two accredited delegates per ward, alongside a large turnout of party supporters. All delegates were seated ahead of the scheduled time, and the INEC team arrived punctually, allowing the exercise to begin exactly at 11:00 AM — a commendable deviation from the delays often associated with political events in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Rev. Emmanuel hailed the smooth and timely conduct of the primaries, describing it as a reflection of the values the NRM represents.

“The journey to rescue Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency has just begun, and it’s starting on a great note,” he declared.

“As we’ve witnessed here today, everything was conducted in an orderly manner, debunking the notion of ‘African time.’ This shows that we can get it right in Nigeria.”

He also commended the leadership of the NRM, particularly the National Chairman, Prince Chinedu Obi (Ohamadike), for what he described as a courageous and visionary effort to “rescue Nigeria from decades of misrule.”

“Let’s continue on this journey to rescue Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency. Yes, we can!” he concluded.