Madueke gets No.20 shirt, wants to win all competitions with Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea in a deal worth £52 million.

The Gunners will pay an initial fee of £48.5 million, with an additional £3.5 million in performance-related add-ons.

The 23-year-old has penned a five-year contract with the North London club, becoming Arsenal’s fourth acquisition of the summer following the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard.

Madueke, who has seven England caps, is known primarily as a right winger but is also comfortable operating from the left.

Arsenal view him as a valuable addition who will strengthen their attacking depth and bring added quality to the frontline.

His move continues a growing trend of players crossing the divide between the London rivals. He becomes the seventh player in the past six years to swap Chelsea blue for Arsenal red, joining a list that includes Kepa, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Willian, and David Luiz.

During his time at Chelsea, Madueke scored 20 goals in 92 appearances following his £29 million transfer from PSV Eindhoven in 2023. He played a key role in their UEFA Conference League triumph last season and contributed to their Club World Cup victory in the United States.

Reflecting on his move, Madueke said: “I’ve spoken to Declan Rice, Myles, Bukayo, even Jurrien as well and they all say amazing things about the club and the culture here, how warm it is and how much of a family it is.”

He added:

“To win all the competitions we’re in… I feel like we’re definitely capable of doing that.”

Madueke’s departure comes amid another wave of attacking reinforcements at Chelsea, with Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Gittens recently arriving from Ipswich Town, Brighton, and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Vanguard News