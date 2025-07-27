Made Kuti holds listening party tonight for sophomore album at Afrikan Shrine

By Ayo Onikoyi

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats multi-instrumentalist Omorinmade Anikulapo Kuti, popularly known as Made Kuti, has announced the release of his highly anticipated second album, ‘Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?.’

The highly anticipated album contains 13 songs and is available worldwide.

The sophomore album features socially conscious songs like ‘Take It All In Before The Lights Go Out,’ ‘I Won’t Run Away,’ and ‘Life As We Know It.’ Other songs are ‘Find My Way,’ ‘Pray,’ ‘Won Na Pa,’ ‘Our Own,’ ‘Wait And See,’ ‘You Can’t Hide,’ ‘Oya,’ ‘My Voice,’ ‘Story,’ and ‘After The Tears Flow.’ Made has encouraged fans and music enthusiasts to stream the album on all music platforms, embrace its powerful messages, and prepare for the exclusive listening party happening on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at the iconic Afrikan Shrine.

The album is coming three years after the release of his debut album, ‘For(e)word, a modern Afrobeat manifesto addressing issues like corruption, inequality, and police brutality. His debut album, which was released in a joint album, ‘Legacy+,’ alongside his father’s ‘Stop the Hate’ in 2022, earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album in 2022.

The upcoming event, FK Management noted, is not just about music – it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and the next chapter in Made’s musical journey. Attendees are billed to experience an electrifying atmosphere filled with live performances, energetic dance, and a shared love for Afrobeat music.

It’s a rare opportunity for fans and music enthusiasts to connect directly with Made and immerse themselves in his new tracks within a vibrant, immersive setting.

As a proud third-generation Kuti, Made continues to push boundaries and elevate his craft, bringing the fire and passion that his legendary lineage is known for.

According to organizers FK Management, this promises to be a milestone moment for fans and music lovers alike—a night to remember.