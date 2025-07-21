LP crisis: Nenadi, Darlington’s leadership illegal -Abure-led NEC

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman.

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP)

has dismissed the “purported” ratification of Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwochocha, as Chairman and Secretary of an interim National Committee of the party as illegal.

Abure announced this after a NEC meeting held at the party’s National headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

Nine statutory members of the party’s NEC, which had Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, among others, had on Friday met at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, on Friday and ratified the Interim National Committee.

However, Abur,e who chaired Monday’s NEC meeting, urged the public to discountenance the factional NEC meeting and its resolutions.

While reading the communique of the meeting, Abure said, “The NEC Meeting was attended by members of the National Working Committee, National officers of the party, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, Vice Presidential candidate of the 2023 General Election, State Chairmen, and Stakeholders of the party and other co-opted members of the National Executive Council as provided by Article 13 (A) of the Party Constitution.”

He further said, “At the end of the meeting, the following resolutions were approved and adopted;

The NEC in session after reviewing the purported NEC meeting held in Transcorp on Friday, the 18th of July 2025, condemned the conveners of the meetings and thereafter dissociated itself from the outcome of the so-called NEC meeting where they renamed their illegal Caretaker Committee set up in Umuahia last year as Interim National Working Committee.

“NEC notes that no matter how illegality is decorated, it can not be legal. Renaming the Caretaker Committee, Interim NWC does not remove its illegality.

“This sitting contravenes the Party’s Constitution. Article 14 (4) (B) gives powers to call meetings only to the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman.

“The meeting also contravenes the provisions of Section 82 (1) (2) (a) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides as follows:

82 (1) Every registered political party shall give the Commission at least 21 days’ notice of any Convention, Congress, Conference or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘’merger’’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies, or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this Act. Such notice must be given by the National Chairman and Secretary of the Party.

“The Commission may, with or without prior notice to the political party attend and observe any convention, congress, conference or meeting which is convened by a political party for the purpose of (a) electing members of its executive committees or other governing bodies

“NEC in session, consequently disassociating itself from the meeting and its outcomes.

“ NEC in session notes that there is no vacuum in the leadership of the Party. The Party has conducted its National Convention in line with the party Constitution, the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 27th March, 2024 at Nnewi, Anambra State which has been validated by the Supreme Court in its Judgment of the 4th April 2025.

“Consequently, NEC in session therefore calls on the Honourable Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu to comply with the Supreme Court Judgment, all the legal and other opinions before him.

“On the basis of the foregoing, therefore, NEC in session hereby call on all teeming members, supporters, and members of the general public to kindly disregard the so-called meeting and its outcome.

“NEC in session hereby reimpose confidence in the leadership of Barr. Julius Abure led the National Working Committee and urge all Party members to continue to respect the leadership of the party and obey its lawful directives.

“NEC in session also approved the conduct of State, Local Government, and Ward Congress as may be scheduled by the National Working Committee in line with the party’s Constitution and other Extant laws.

“NEC in session reiterates that Labour Party will not be part of any coalition for the 2027 general election. NEC believes that the coalition of 2023 is bigger than any other coalition. we will therefore rebuild, reconcile, and consolidate the gains of the 2023 general election.

“Labour Party is distinct in terms of its ideology, programs, philosophy, and manifestos, which has the answers to the socio-economic challenges in Nigeria. We can therefore not be tempted by joining any politically spent forces that have hitherto squandered the resources and opportunity of the Nation.

“NEC in session commends Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed for identifying with the leadership and declaring his interest in the 2027 general election.”

The communique was signed by Abure and the National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Abure said, “We have laboured to build this party and under my watch, the Labour Party can never be compromised.

“Our commitment to this party was demonstrated during the 2023 elections.”

Also, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in his remarks, said, “Labour Party is not a party to walk away from. The successes of this party cannot be ignored.

“We have records of over 10 million votes, which were later reduced to 6 million. We all know what happened. I am here as a peacemaker.

“I must say in the past, a coalition was made, and in the past a sitting Nigerian government was voted out. I note that is what we in the Labour Party want to do in 2027. “