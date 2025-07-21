LP crisis: Baba-Ahmed in attendance as Abure faction holds NEC meeting

By John Alechenu

The Julius Abure-led factional National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party has begun a meeting at the party’s National Headquarters.

Those at the meeting include the party’s factional national chairman, Julius Abure, the National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the National Youth Leader, Ken Ahanotu, the party’s former vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and LP State Chairmen from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The meeting is being held barely 48 hours after the Senator Nenadi Usman-led faction held a similar one at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

At the Transcorp meeting, Usman and Senator Darlington Nwochocha’s appointments as Chairman and Secretary of the party’s interim National Committee were ratified.

Details later…