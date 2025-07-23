Loyalty Innovation takes spotlight at two-day Lagos festival

By Charles Kumolu

LAGOS, NIGERIA — Africa’s evolving loyalty and consumer engagement landscape is set for a major milestone as Bvndle Loyalty Limited, an investee company of VFD Group, hosts the inaugural Bvndle Rewards Festival in Lagos on November 14–15, 2025.

The two-day event, billed to take place in Victoria Island, will attract more than 5,000 participants and feature over 70 speakers from across business, technology, lifestyle, and culture. From industry leaders and marketing professionals to everyday customers and digital influencers, the festival will explore how loyalty is built, sustained, and celebrated in a rapidly shifting marketplace.

With the theme “Loyalty Beyond Transactions,” the event is designed as a hybrid of conference, concert, and cultural experience. Highlights will include immersive brand activations, thought-leadership panels, storytelling sessions, giveaways, a customer appreciation awards ceremony, and a high-energy live concert.

> “Loyalty is not a metric—it’s a relationship,” said Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director of Bvndle Loyalty Limited. “In an era where trust is harder to earn and even harder to keep, the Bvndle Rewards Festival offers brands and customers a unique opportunity to engage and celebrate meaningful connections.”

He added, “This is more than an event. It’s a movement to recognise the people and partnerships that drive long-term brand value.”

Organisers have hinted at a diverse lineup of top-tier speakers and surprise appearances from cultural figures and business leaders. Full details, including speaker rosters and ticketing information, will be announced in the coming weeks.