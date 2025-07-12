Love in the Age of Survival: Start with bedrooms if you want to fix Nigeria, by Stephanie Shaakaa

Home Is Where the Hurt Is.

Love in the Age of Survival, and Why the Nigerian Home Is No Longer a Sanctuary.

There was a time the home was a soft place to land. A place where the world ended and love began. A place where feet were washed, wounds were kissed, laughter echoed into dinner, and silence meant peace not punishment.

That time is gone.

Today, across the country, behind ornate gates and zinc fences alike, the home, that sacred unit where humanity was once nurtured has turned into a war zone. The battleground is emotional. The casualties are everywhere. And the silence is deafening.

This is love in the age of survival.

Where husbands come home but don’t arrive.

Where wives cook, clean, cry quietly and still get called ungrateful.

Where children are learning early that their feelings are too expensive to have.

Where everyone is performing “togetherness,” but no one feels safe.

And yet… no one is talking.

Nigeria is bleeding, not just from politics or poverty but also from homes that no longer heal.

We talk about inflation, minimum wage, insecurity, and bad governance. But the real crisis is that too many Nigerians go to work to escape the pain at home. Too many mothers can’t breathe unless their children are asleep. Too many men are dying in silence because society taught them that vulnerability is weakness.

And the heartbreak? We have normalized it. Romanticized it. Spiritualized it.

We say: Endure.

We say: You’re not the first.

We clap for longevity, even in lovelessness but forget that peace is also a measure of success.

Love was never meant to be a sacrifice of self.

Yet in this economy both financial and emotional love has become a burden, not a balm. The weight of bills has replaced the warmth of affection. There is no room to talk about feelings when the gas has finished. There is no space for holding hands when the landlord is knocking. How can couples make love when there’s no light, no water, no food and no peace?

The only thing more expensive than rent in Nigeria right now is emotional safety.

What we’re seeing is not just economic collapse, it’s emotional erosion.

We are raising families where affection is absent, communication is a chore, and survival is the only shared goal. People are staying not because they are loved but because leaving costs too much.

I can’t afford peace, someone told me. So I stay for stability.

What kind of country makes its citizens choose between love and livelihood?

Couples no longer whisper sweet nothings to each other, they’re negotiating NEPA bills and baby food.

Marriages now resemble business mergers or prison cells, anything but love.

Homes no longer heal, they wound. Children grow up watching their parents war daily. Many Nigerians go to work for peace of mind, not money.

The rising tolerance for pain, emotional abandonment, and violence in the name of making it work.

If home is where the heart is, what happens when the home is broken?

We must ask the hard questions.

When did love become a luxury?

When did marriage become the main source of anxiety for women?

Why do we only praise men who provide, but never those who protect emotionally?

Why are our women so tired, and our men so lonely, and our children so angry?

We are raising generations who know how to solve math problems, but not human problems.

In our economy, the only thing being inflated faster than food prices is emotional exhaustion.

In a country that offers no safety outside, the tragedy is that even home no longer offers it inside. Many of us are merely existing in homes we no longer recognize. Performing love in houses that echo with silence. Sharing beds but not bodies. Taking selfies for Instagram while hiding bruises,some physical, most psychological.

We don’t want perfect love. We just want love that doesn’t ask us to suffer first.

Love without safety is captivity.

And yet we tell people to fight for their home.

We tell people to ‘fight for their home,’ but we never ask if their home is worth the war. But how do you fight for something that is already killing you?

This is not just a family issue, it is a national emergency.

A generation raised in loveless homes becomes a society desensitized to pain. Boys taught to suppress become men who explode. Girls who never felt heard become women who shout. We export trauma into the world and then wonder why violence thrives. Love is choking under the weight of bills, betrayal, and broken promises.

We are surviving marriage, not enjoying it and the difference is killing us. The problem isn’t that people are leaving marriages too quickly. The problem is too many are staying in what no longer exists.

You can’t build a healthy nation with people who are bleeding emotionally behind closed doors.

In a country where peace is scarce, the home should be sanctuary. Instead, it has become the battlefield.

You cannot build a functional nation out of emotionally fractured families.

Nigeria cannot heal if it’s homes are hostile.

We are chasing national transformation, forgetting that the first institution is the home. You want to fix the country? Start with the bedrooms.

Rebuild love. Redesign communication. Retool intimacy.

Teach men that presence is power. Teach women that peace is not punishment. Teach children that love is not earned,it is given.

We must reclaim the home.

Not the house. The home.

The warmth. The listening. The laughter. The safety.

We must teach our sons to cry and our daughters to rest. We must stop asking people to die in marriages for the sake of status.

We must start measuring relationships not by how long they last, but by how safe they feel.

A home that kills your soul is not worth preserving.

A marriage that demands your silence is not a union, it’s a prison.

Love without safety is captivity.

We don’t want perfect love. We just want love that doesn’t ask us to suffer first.

If love must always hurt, then what’s the difference between care and cruelty?

Let’s build homes again not just houses.

Let’s love again not just survive.

Let’s choose peace not just permanence.

Because at the end of the day, it won’t be the government that tucks you in at night.

It will be the person you come home to or the loneliness that greets you when you walk in.

And if that place, that sacred space called home

is not safe anymore then what else do we have?