London Mayor says visits ‘ll strengthen UK-Nigeria ties in tech, others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Abigail Aderibigbe



The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has said that the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom would continue to strengthen the UK-Nigeria economic relationship in the area of deep cultural ties, shared vibrancy, and global influence of London and Lagos.



Khan disclosed this during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria, which marked the growing importance of Nigeria as a key partner in the UK’s global trade and investment strategy, particularly in sectors such as fintech, innovation, and the creative economy.



The visit, being the first official trip by a sitting Mayor of London to sub-Saharan Africa, was aimed at underscoring London’s commitment to building long-term, cross-sector partnerships that support inclusive growth, digital transformation, and cultural exchange.



The Mayor of London led a trade delegation of 27 London-based companies in fintech, enterprise technology, and sustainability, supported by the Mayor’s growth agency, London & Partners, under the leadership of Howard Dawber OBE, deputy Mayor for business and growth, the agency facilitated a series of high-level engagements in Nigeria.



The delegation was connected with Nigerian policymakers, investors, and creatives through curated events aimed at fostering collaboration and unlocking new business opportunities across Africa.



During a panel discussion titled “Bridging Borders: How London and Lagos Can Shape the Future of Global Tech” , Mayor Sadiq highlighted how London and Lagos can jointly shape the future of global innovation and encouraged Nigerian tech businesses to invest in London.



“Africa has the world’s fastest growing populations and is seeing major economic growth across many of its economies. Over the next decade there are huge opportunities to deepen partnerships with London.



“I will be working tirelessly throughout this visit to drive trade and investment across critical sectors including finance, education, health, tech creative and sustainability.



“Londoners of African heritage have played, and continue to play, a huge role in making London the greatest city in the world, and this trip is an opportunity to celebrate our shared heritage, history and culture with the African continent – as we build a better and fairer city for everyone.” He added.



The highlight of the event was a canvas reception; a celebration of Nigeria’s flourishing creative sector which the Mayor co-hosted with Mo Abudu at the Ebony life place.



The reception celebrated the status of Lagos and London as cultural and creative industry powerhouses and looked to encourage even greater ties between the creative industry ecosystems in both cities.



In his contribution, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, said, “The Mayor of London’s visit underscores the UK government’s commitment to strengthening economic and cultural ties with Nigeria. From trade to fintech and fashion, our collaboration is driving innovation and growth.



Reacting also, the UK Minister of Africa, Lord Collins of Highburyu, said, “Sir Sadiq’s visit marks an exciting moment for the UK’s relationship with countries across Africa and is a strong demonstration of our commitment to deepening our ties with the continent.



“Strengthening our trade, investment, and cultural ties is not only vital for shared economic growth, but also for fostering long-term partnerships that are rooted in respect and open up opportunities for all”, he said.



The Mayor of London will also visit other places including Accra, Johannesburg and Cape Town to bang the drum for the capital as a place for investment, innovation, and cultural exchange; strengthening ties with countries across the African continent for economic growth.