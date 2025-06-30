Local production: Jega decries $1.5bn annual dairy importation

From right Senator Saliu Mustapha,the honouree of the annual Distinguished Personality lecture of Faculty of Social Science, University of Ilorin on Monday,next to him is Prof Fawole Adisa who represented the Vice Chancellor Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN,and the Lecturer at the ocassion, Professor Atthairu Jega Chairman Presidential Livestock Reform Implementation Committee .

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reform Implementation Committee and former National chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has criticised Nigeria’s annual importation of dairy products worth $1.5 billion that can be produced locally.

Prof. Jega spoke yesterday while delivering the Annual Distinguished Personality Lecture organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin, with “The Political Economy of Livestock Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects”, as title.

At the lecture held in held in honour of Senator Saliu Mustapha, Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, among others, Jega said “One of the most glaring inefficiencies in Nigeria’s livestock sector is its persistent dependence on imports to meet domestic protein needs, particularly in the dairy value chain.

Despite possessing favorable agro-ecologies, entrepreneurial producers, and substantial demand, Nigeria imports an estimated $1.5 billion worth of dairy products annually—predominantly powdered milk and cheese.“This paradox—importing what can be locally produced—constitutes a massive leakage of foreign exchange, erodes national self-sufficiency, and undermines the development of rural livestock economies.

“The opportunity cost of this dependency is immense. Instead of stimulating local dairy cooperatives, pasture development, breed improvement programs, and milk aggregation infrastructure, Nigeria’s import dependency continues to crowd out indigenous innovation and entrench consumer reliance on foreign products.“What is more troubling is the absence of strategic investment in inclusive value chains, which denies millions of smallholder pastoralists—especially women and youth—the opportunity to participate meaningfully in market-oriented livestock production and processing.”

“Nigeria must design and activate an export acceleration policy. Special Livestock Export Zones should be designated in key transit and production cities such as Kano, Jos, and Lagos.“These zones would feature Halal and Kosher certification centers, ECOWAS-compliant quarantine facilities, and duty-free access to critical inputs for export-oriented producers.“This strategy is expected to reverse Nigeria’s dependency on $1.5 billion worth of dairy imports annually and position the country to capture at least 15 percent of West Africa’s meat trade by 2030.”

The former INEC Chairman contended that only a modernised, holistic national reform agenda, hinged on robust public-private partnerships, could effectively address recurrent farmer-herder conflicts. He revealed that the committee had recommended the creation of National Livestock Industrial Zones across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

“These zones would be anchored by export-certified abattoirs meeting EU and ECOWAS standards, dairy processing clusters powered by renewable energy cold chains, and integrated leather industrial parks geared towards value-added manufacturing,” he stated.

According to Jega, this would result in the creation of millions of jobs and increased national revenue generation.

He, however, warned that such clustering must be accompanied by reforms to reduce post-harvest losses—which currently account for over 30 percent in meat and dairy. He cited Ethiopia’s Bishoftu Industrial Park as a successful model Nigeria could replicate.

Jega also emphasized the urgent need for land-use reform and conflict resolution, stressing the implementation of a National Ranching Corridor System with GIS-mapped grazing reserves, essential water infrastructure, and long-term pastoralist title deeds under a proposed National Livestock Transformation Law.

He further advocated for the institutionalisation of community conflict resolution units co-managed by traditional authorities:

“Such a framework is projected to reduce farmer-herder clashes by up to 70 percent within five years, drawing from the successful precedent of Botswana’s Tribal Grazing Lands Policy,” he noted.

Jega also highlighted the importance of “feed and fodder” security in boosting livestock productivity.

“The launch of a nationwide initiative titled Operation Feed Abundance would prioritize the expansion of soy- and maize-based feed mills in strategic feed-producing states such as Niger, Benue, and Kaduna.“This would be complemented by the establishment of irrigated fodder belts along major river basins—including the Benue, Niger, and Sokoto-Rima Rivers—and the introduction of smart import substitution tariffs to encourage local feed production.“With feed accounting for nearly 70 percent of total livestock production costs, this intervention is crucial to improving profitability and sustainability, especially for small and medium-scale producers.”