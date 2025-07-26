Liverpool to remember Jota with permanent tribute

Liverpool are to create a permanent tribute to remember former player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva who died in a car crash earlier this month, the Premier League champions announced on Saturday.

Father of three Jota died alongside his brother on July 3, 11 days after marrying his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, after their car came off the road and burst into flames in northern Spain.

A large number of tributes in the shape of flowers, scarves, cards and jerseys have been left at Anfield which Liverpool said would form the basis for the permanent monument.

“The thousands of physical tributes outside Anfield have been gradually removed over the course of the last week and carefully separated and safely stored,” the club said in a statement.

“Floral tributes will then be composted and used in flower beds across all club sites.

“The remaining artefacts will be recycled by a specialist company and used to help create a permanent memorial sculpture that will become a future focal point of remembrance at Anfield.”

The club also said that players will have a “Forever 20” emblem – referencing Jota’s now-retired shirt number – printed on their shirts and stadium jackets for the season.

Liverpool paid tribute to Jota and Silva during their friendly at Preston a fortnight ago and will hold their main commemoration, which will feature a fan mosaic and a minute of silence, before they kick off the new season at home to Bournemouth on August 15.