Liverpool make move to sign Isak in record deal as Nunez exit looms

Liverpool have registered their interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as they intensify their search for a new No. 9 amid growing uncertainty over Darwin Núñez’s future, a source has told ESPN.

The Premier League champions are exploring their options up front, with Napoli among the clubs keen on signing Núñez this summer.

While Liverpool have yet to make a formal offer for Isak, they have approached Newcastle to assess the Sweden international’s availability — similar to what they’ve done with other forward targets.

Newcastle, however, remain firm in their stance that Isak is not for sale.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Magpies, scoring 62 goals in 102 appearances, including a memorable goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in March.

“Liverpool have not submitted a formal offer for Isak however they have made an approach to Newcastle to assess his availability,” the source told ESPN.

The Reds also rejected a €67.5 million (£58.6m) bid from Bayern Munich for winger Luis Díaz on Tuesday, indicating their reluctance to offload key attacking talents without proper reinforcements in place.

Liverpool have already broken their transfer record this summer with the signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz in a deal that could reach a British-record £116 million. It’s believed Newcastle would demand even more than that figure to consider selling Isak.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are actively pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike in a move designed to partner him with Isak, not replace him. Liverpool have also been linked with Ekitike, but sources suggest the Merseyside club are “not convinced” by the 23-year-old’s profile.

“Newcastle are working on a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, with a view to the forward playing alongside Isak in attack,” the source said.

