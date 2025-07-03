Liverpool ‘devastated’ by Diogo Jota’s death

(FILES) Liverpool’s Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring a goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 25, 2024. Liverpool striker Diogo Jota died along with his brother early July 3, 2025 in a road accident in northwest Spain, the Spanish Civil Guard said. The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on a highway in the province of Zamora. The vehicle “left the road” before bursting into flames, the Civil Guard said, adding that the two passengers, Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Felipe, also a professional footballer, were deceased. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Liverpool said on Thursday that the club had been left “devastated” by the death of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother in a car crash in Spain.

Spanish police said a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the northern province of Zamora.

Jota, 28, got married to his partner Rute Cardoso on June 22. The couple had three children.

He spent the last five years at Anfield and helped the English giants win the Premier League last season.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the club said in a statement.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Fans were quick to arrive at Anfield following the news and laid down tributes of their own, including scarves, wreaths and flowers.

Capped 49 times by Portugal, Jota previously played with Atletico Madrid and Porto before moving to England in 2017 with Wolves.

His impressive form earned a £45 million ($62 million) move to Liverpool three years later where he quickly became a fans’ favourite thanks to his goalscoring prowess.

Jota scored 65 times for the Reds and also lifted the League Cup and FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.

AFP