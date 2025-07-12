LG polls: You can’t seek help from people you don’t vote into power – Desmond Elliot

Desmond Elliot

The member representing Surulere 1 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Desmond Elliott, says it’s unfair for individuals to seek government support without contributing to the democratic process through voting.

Elliot said this shortly after casting his vote at Onitolo Nusery/ Primary School, Unit 009, in Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Government is conducting elections for chairmanship and councillorship positions across all 20 local government areas and 37 local development council areas.

“You can’t sit at home and later come to seek help from people who others sacrificed to vote into power,” he said.

Elliot described the turnout of the election as slightly low but expressed optimism that more voters would show up as the day progressed.

The lawmaker noted that local government elections should attract more participation than presidential polls due to their direct impact on daily life.

“Development begins at the grassroots level. With powers and revenue now devolved to local governments, this election holds significant importance.

“The outcome of this election will have a direct impact on the lives of citizens, making it crucial for voters to exercise their franchise wisely and elect leaders who will prioritise their needs and drive development in their areas,” he said.

He advocated increased public discussion about the responsibilities of local governments, highlighting their critical role in primary healthcare, market management, and maintenance of inner roads.

The lawmaker commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for the orderly conduct of the election.