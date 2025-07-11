LG Polls: Sanwo-Olu urges peaceful participation, assures of security

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on eligible voters to come out en masse and participate peacefully in the forthcoming Local Government elections.

In a statement issued on Friday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor emphasized the importance of grassroots governance and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring a safe and credible electoral process.

“My dear Lagosians, I call on all eligible voters across the state to come out in large numbers to participate in the Local Government polls,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Describing the local government as the tier closest to the people, the governor noted its vital role in delivering essential services and driving grassroots development.

“This election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for Chairmen and Councilors who will represent their interests,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu urged voters to embrace the process peacefully and fulfill their civic responsibility, describing the polls as “a powerful expression of your voice and your right.”

To ensure the safety of voters and officials, he disclosed that security agencies have been strategically deployed to all polling units and communities.

“Law enforcement officials will be on ground to protect voters, electoral officials, and election materials,” he added.

He also expressed confidence in the readiness of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct a free and fair election.

The governor appealed to political stakeholders, party agents, and candidates to maintain peace and respect the rule of law during the electoral process.

He particularly advised youths to resist violence and instead serve as ambassadors of peace and democratic responsibility.

“Let us show the world once again that Lagos stands for peace and participatory governance,” Sanwo-Olu concluded.