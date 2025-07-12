LG polls: Police restrict vehicular passage on Lekki Toll Gate

Vehicular passage at the Admiralty-Lekki Toll Gate was strictly prohibited due to police presence, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

This is because of the elections being held across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.

Police officers were stationed at the gate enforcing the restriction and turning back vehicles.

Only essential personnel, such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, and security operatives on election duty, were allowed to pass through.

However, some residents in the area seized the opportunity to take to the streets to unwind.

NAN reports that with the absence of cars, streets became impromptu spaces for exercise and community bonding.

Joggers and cyclists took advantage of the car-free roads to enjoy a safer and more scenic route.

One of them, who preferred anonymity, expressed joy for being able to exercise without disturbance on the road.

He said, “I am also enjoying the police presence. It makes my exercise security free.

“Although, I did not vote because I didn’t know who to vote for. However, I hope the voting process is free and without any violence.” (NAN)