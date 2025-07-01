LG Polls: LASIEC refutes PDP’s allegation of candidate disqualification

…Reaffirms Commitment to Fairness

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has dismissed as false and misleading the allegation by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the commission unjustly disqualified its candidates from participating in the forthcoming Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (Retd.), addressed the claims, describing them as a misrepresentation of facts.

“The attention of LASIEC has been drawn to a press statement signed by Prince (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, a Southwest ex-officio of the PDP, alleging that the commission unjustly disqualified PDP candidates from the upcoming local elections. These allegations are false and misleading,” the statement read.

LASIEC clarified that the validation exercise for candidates submitted by registered political parties began on Thursday, June 26, 2025, in line with the timetable and guidelines released on April 12, 2025. The process involved verifying credentials in compliance with the Lagos State Independent Electoral Law, 2008 (as amended).

The commission noted that some PDP candidates failed to provide all required documents during their scheduled screening and were advised to take advantage of a supplementary window on Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, 2025.

“Unfortunately, some of these candidates arrived on Monday, June 30, during the session allotted to other political parties. Their impatience led to a disruptive protest that affected the ongoing process,” the commission stated.

LASIEC added that the protest disrupted the validation exercise, forcing its postponement for other parties to the following day, July 1.

Reaffirming its commitment, LASIEC said: “We remain dedicated to conducting a credible, transparent, and inclusive election on July 12. We assure Lagosians that all political parties will be given a level playing field. Your Voice, Your Vote, Our Mandate.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the PDP, in a separate statement titled “Unjust Screening Tactics and Missing Documents by LASIEC – Call for Transparency and Accountability,” signed by State Secretary Soji Orioye, accused LASIEC of administrative lapses and deliberate obstruction of its candidates’ participation.

The party alleged that although its screening was scheduled for Friday, June 27, many candidates were either partially attended to or told to return with additional documents. The party claimed that by Monday, June 30, its members returned only to face inordinate delays and were left unattended until around 9:00 p.m., resulting in confusion and a spontaneous protest.

PDP further alleged that LASIEC claimed several submitted nomination forms were “missing,” despite the documents having been acknowledged and names displayed on the commission’s notice board.

“We consider this claim suspicious, unacceptable, and potentially fraudulent,” the statement read. “We will not tolerate any attempt to disenfranchise or disqualify our members through manipulation or negligence.”

Following a closed-door meeting between LASIEC and the PDP State Secretary, it was agreed that affected candidates would be re-screened on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The party, however, issued a stern warning: “This goodwill must not be mistaken for weakness. We demand the immediate recovery of the missing forms, a transparent screening process, and a formal apology from LASIEC.”

PDP also threatened legal action if the commission fails to meet its demands within a reasonable timeframe, calling on civil society, oversight bodies, and the general public to monitor the situation closely.

“The credibility of the July 12 elections is now in question. We remain committed to justice and will resist any attempt to sabotage our participation,” the statement concluded.