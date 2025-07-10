LG Polls: Lagos CP reassures residents of safety, warns trouble makers

The Nigeria Police Force

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh

has reversed the restriction of movement to between 6 am and 3pm ahead of the July 12, 2025, local government elections in the state.

Jimoh, who reversed the time in a news conference Police Officers’ Mess, Ikeja on Thursday, said the restriction of vehicular movement, which was initially from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., had been reduced to 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have adjusted the restriction based on the needs of people facing extreme medical emergencies and other urgent situations.

“We also took into consideration the concerns of many citizens and foreign nationals who are affected by travel plans and need to leave the country.

“We want to inform those coming from other parts of Nigeria and from outside the country that the restriction has now been relaxed,” he said.

Jimoh, however, warned troublemakers might want to foment trouble and cause a breach of peace during the elections to stay away or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

“The police will not spare anyone obstructing the electoral process. We are going to promptly apprehend the individual, investigate and we are going to prosecute them.

“We appeal to parents, guardians, opinion leaders and religious leaders to prevail on their children to be law-abiding and not to engage in any acts that can cause disturbance of the process anywhere throughout the state,” he said.

The police chief urged eligible voters to turn out en masse to exercise their franchise, assuring that security agencies are providing adequate protection for the entire electoral process.

“The election is taking place in 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

“We are going to ensure proper protection throughout the 13,325 polling units that are spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We will secure equipment, electoral materials, such as forms, resource sheets, that are being utilised for the process.

“Those who are accredited by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission to be part of this electoral process will be protected. People who are in their homes, on the streets will be protected also, ” he said.

The commissioner said the security agencies, working jointly, were fully committed to peaceful, fair and credible elections.

“All the agency led by Nigerian police force in terms of election security, including the military and other security and safety agency are all working on the same page.

“Our deployment for the election has been completed and police personnel have started moving to the location for which they are assigned.

“We will ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, the Police Act 2020, the Criminal Code, the Penal Code, and Parliament against passing prohibition and other recourse laws.

He said that the command had met with the 15 political parties participating in the election and other stakeholders.

According to him, the command flagged up “Show of Force” exercise on Thursday and it will continue on Friday.

“The exercise is to send message to the public, to build the confidence of the electorate to be able to come out boldly to come and cast their votes on Saturday,

“At the same time sending strong messages to who will be criminal or people who have planned to perpetrate evil or cause destruction of the process to know that we are ready for them, ” he said

According to him, the command will ensure that all officers conform with the electoral act in their behaviours and in their conduct during and after the election.