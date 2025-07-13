LG Polls: APC wins chairmanship seats in Badagry LG, Olorunda, Badagry-West LCDAs

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates winners of the just-concluded Lagos State chairmanship elections in Badagry Local Government, Olorunda, and Badagry-West LCDA.



LASIEC officials declared the results late Saturday at the Local Government Secretariats in Ajara, Iworo and Kankon, respectively.



In Badagry Local Government, the Returning Officer, Mr Akinwunmi Lewis,

Announcing the results at the collation centre, the APC candidate, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, polled 27,442 votes, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who scored 1,814 votes, and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, who scored 308 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, I hereby declare Mr Babatunde Hunpe as the duly elected chairman of Badagry LGA,” Lewis declared.

Also, in Olorunda LCDA, the Returning Officer, Mr Adegboyega Oladiran, said the APC candidate, Mr Peter Kumayon, secured a total of 28,799 votes, while the ZLP candidate received 562 votes.

“The PDP, despite not fielding a chairmanship candidate, recorded 470 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, I hereby declare Mr Peter Kumayon as the duly elected chairman of Olorunda LCDA, ” Oladiran said.

In Badagry-West LCDA, the Returning Officer, Prof. Abiodun Okedeyi, from Lagos State University of Education, announcing the results at the collation centre in Kankon, declared that the APC candidate, Mr Rauf Ibrahim, polled a total of 11,538 votes, defeating his closest rival, the ZLP candidate, who scored 73 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law by securing the highest number of valid votes and scoring at least 5 per cent of the votes in all five polling units, Rauf Ibrahim Yemaren is hereby declared the duly elected Chairman of Badagry West LCDA,” he said.

In his message to residents after the declaration, Hunpe promised to fulfil all his campaign promises and surpass the achievements of his predecessor.

Also thanking the people of Olorunda for electing him, Kumayon promised not to disappoint them, assuring their trust in him would not be in vain.

Also, Yemaren thanked Mr Joseph Bamgbose, the Badagry-West Apex leader of APC and Mr Joseph Gbenu, the outgoing Chairman, for their support.

He assured the residents that he would follow in the footsteps of his predecessor.