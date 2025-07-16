LG Poll: LASIEC presents Certificates of Return to newly elected officials

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has officially presented certificates of return to the newly elected chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors across the state’s local governments and local council development areas (LCDAs).

At the ceremony, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, commended the electorate, stakeholders, and over 45,000 ad-hoc staff for their dedication and active participation in the electoral process. She acknowledged some initial delays in voter accreditation but praised the swift intervention of security agencies, which helped maintain peace and order across the state.

“The certificates of return signify the beginning of a new era in the political journey of the elected officials, who are expected to serve the people of Lagos State for the next four years,” she said. Justice Okikiolu-Ighile also noted that the tenure of the new officials will commence on July 26, 2025, at the conclusion of the current administration’s term.

Speaking to journalists, Ajeromi Local Government Chairman-elect, Akindikpe Olaleko Olu, pledged to build on the achievements of the outgoing administration, with a focus on continuity and accountability. He unveiled plans to tackle food insecurity through a new initiative, Ounje Ajegunle, which will deliver subsidized food to every ward on a weekly basis.

He also promised to sustain the council’s annual security summit and ensure all roads in the local government are fully tarred.

In his remarks, the Chairman-elect of Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Prince Lanre Sanusi, identified poor road infrastructure—particularly in FESTAC—as a major concern. He criticized the Federal Housing Authority for neglecting road maintenance in the area but assured residents that road rehabilitation would be a top priority of his administration.

“We are excited about the outcome of this election. We have assured our people that we will continue to improve their lives. Road infrastructure, especially in FESTAC, will receive urgent attention,” Sanusi stated.

The presentation of certificates marks a significant milestone in the local governance process, setting the stage for renewed leadership and community development across Lagos State.