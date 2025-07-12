LG poll: LASIEC officials complain of poor remuneration

…As Low voter turnout, delays mar election

…voters decry harassment, missing units

By Efe Onodjae & Dickson Omobola

Polling units across Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Alimosho and Ojo local government areas recorded low turnout of voters during the local government elections.

Some of the polling units Vanguard visited included Ward B, Polling Unit 043 in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, where election materials arrived at 8:30am.

At 9:27 am, officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, were yet to arrive with election materials at Polling Unit 003 in Oshodi-Isolo.

At Ward C, Polling Unit 114 in Isheri Osun, there was a mix up in election materials which hindered voting at 10:00am.

At Polling Unit 013, Ward A1 along Ikotun-Igando Road, voting was ongoing at 10:23 am, but an electorate, who refused to disclose his identity, complained about manipulation.

At 11:22 am voting was ongoing at Polling Unit 04091 in Ward A, Ojo local government area.

Meanwhile, some LASIEC officials, who spoke to Vanguard along Ijegun-Ikotun Road after missing their way, also complained about poor pay.

An official, who spoke under anonymity, said: “We were on our way to our polling unit when our vehicle missed its way. We chartered the bus, but the driver doesn’t know the location. Even with the poor pay, which would have been cut by several people before getting to us, we have to go through so much stress.”

In Ojo, a tricenarian, Mr Daniel, who spoke to Vanguard, complained that polling units of electorate were moved without any prior knowledge.

He also lamented harassment and intimidation by the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the phones of many who attempted to make a video of their situation were seized.

He said: “This is not an election, but a thrash. Polling units of people were moved without any prior knowledge to enable rigging. People were searching for their polling unit and couldn’t find their name at their usual polling units.”