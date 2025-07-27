LG: Hold me accountable, I’ll not disappoint you – Sanusi tells Amuwo residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The newly sworn-in Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Lanre Sanusi, popularly called PLS, has promised to run an open policy, urging residents to hold him accountable during his tenure.

Speaking during his inauguration speech at Amuwo- Odofin Council Secretariat, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony earlier held at Alausa

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier sworn-in and witnessed Oath-Taking Ceremony of the newly elected 57 Councils Chairmen and Vice Chairmen in Lagos State at the Sports Ground, Governor’s Office, Lagos House, Ikeja.

Addressing a large crowd, which had in attendance party chieftains, led by Musiliu Obanikoro, a member of Governor’s Advisory Council in the state, Sanusi, unveiled a-Five Point Agenda his administration would run for an aggressive development of the area across sectors of the economy.

According to him, “With a heart full of gratitude and humility, I stand before you today, not just as Prince Lanre Sanusi, but as your servant-leader chosen by the will of the people and entrusted with the mandate to lead Amuwo Odofin into a new era of progress, purpose, and people-centered governance.

“Today is not the celebration of one man’s victory. It is the celebration of our collective dream a dream for a safer, cleaner, more prosperous Amuwo Odofin; a dream where governance listens, where leadership serves, and where every child, every woman,every man, every youth, and every elder can thrive.

“I must thank the Almighty God for His grace and guidance. I thank my family, my team, our great party – the All Progressives Congress (APC), our traditional rulers, party faithful, and especially the good people of Amuwo Odofin who stood firm, who believed in me, and who voted for a better tomorrow.

“My administration is built on five core pillars: Sanitation and Environment – Because a clean environment is a healthy environment. From waste management to drainage improvement, we will restore cleanliness, dignity, and order to our communities.

“Roads and Infrastructure – No local government can grow without strong infrastructure. We will prioritize road rehabilitation, street lighting, and public utilities that make life easier for our residents.

“Youth Empowerment and Education – Our youth are not just the future; they are the now.

“We will invest in skills acquisition, digital training, entrepreneurship, and educational support that open real doors to opportunity.

“Health and Social Welfare – We will improve access to quality healthcare, maternal services, and care for the elderly and the vulnerable. Health is wealth, and we must protect the well-being of our people.

“Inclusive Governance and Transparency – I am not here to rule. I am here to serve. Every ward will be carried along. Every voice will be heard. Every budget will be transparent. We will lead with accountability and integrity.

“I do not promise magic. But I promise movement. I promise dedication. I promise visibility. I promise to be a Chairman who walks the streets, hears the people, and acts in their best interest.

“We will launch projects that speak. We will collaborate with state and federal authorities to attract development. We will engage partners, the private sector, NGOs, and the diaspora to invest in our local government.

“I also call on everyone political opponents, critics, elders, youths, civil society — this is not a time to divide. This is the time to build together. Let us unite, because Amuwo Odofin is bigger than any one person.

“As we begin this new chapter, I invite you all to hold me accountable, walk with me, and pray for me. With your support, and with God’s help, Amuwo Odofin will rise.”

Present at the event were Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, party leaders as well as son and Personal Assistant to the Redeemed Christian Christ General Overseer, Leke Adeboye, among others.