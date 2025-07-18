Lenders record higher loan default rates in the Q2’25 – CBN survey

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Survey report has shown that lenders recorded higher loan default rates in the second quarter of the year (Q2’25).

The report released today, titled “ Credit Condition Survey for Q2’25,” showed that for corporate lending, all business types had higher default rates.

“Lenders reported higher default rates for secured and unsecured lending. For corporate lending, all business types reportedly had

higher default rates.”

According to the CBN, during the review period, demand for credit increased for secured and corporate lending, while demand for unsecured lending declined.

It added: “All the demand for lending types reportedly increased in Q2 2025, except for demand for secured mortgage/re-mortgage lending by households and demand for unsecured credit card lending by households.”

The report also showed that the overall spreads on secured and unsecured lending rates to households, relative to the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), widened in the second quarter of 2025. However, for corporate lending, spreads on loans relative to the MPR for all lending types narrowed in the review quarter.

The CBN noted that lenders reported increased credit availability in Q2’25 for secured, unsecured, and corporate lending.

This was attributed to the changing economic outlook for secured and corporate lending, while a changing appetite for risk was cited as the primary factor influencing the availability of unsecured credit.

