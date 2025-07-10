Lekki Port eyes 500,000 TEUs surge as operations lag at 20% capacity

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS — Despite boasting an installed capacity of 1.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), operations at Lekki Deep Sea Port remain significantly underutilized, currently handling just 20 percent of its projected throughput. However, the management says plans are underway to boost cargo volumes to 500,000 TEUs by the end of 2025.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the Deputy Managing Director of Lekki Port, Mr. Daniel Odibe, attributed the operational shortfall to Nigeria’s current economic headwinds, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the Naira, which have led to a drop in import volumes.

“Volumes fell due to the depreciation of the Naira and the removal of subsidies. These factors caused a setback in our earlier projections,” Odibe explained.

He noted, however, that cargo volumes are gradually recovering, with transshipment activities on the rise to neighboring and landlocked countries. “Lekki Port is currently receiving between 10 to 12 vessels monthly. Our transshipment operations to Togo, Ghana, Abidjan, and some landlocked countries have increased substantially,” he added.

According to Odibe, Lekki Port handled 54,289 TEUs in its first operational year (2023), and has already processed 222,000 TEUs as of June 2025. “We are on track to reach between 400,000 to 500,000 TEUs before the year ends,” he projected.

Operationally, Odibe revealed that vessel turnaround time at the port is 48 hours, truck turnaround averages 1 hour 25 minutes, while cargo dwell time currently stands at 16 days.

In a related development, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Young Xixiong, reaffirmed Lekki Port’s commitment to achieving world-class operational standards. Represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Wang, Xixiong stated:

“We continue to push the envelope and set the bar higher to uphold our position as West Africa’s deepest sea port. Our commitment to international standards is evident in the significant impact we are making on maritime trade across Africa.”

He added that the port remains focused on deploying cutting-edge technology, improving operational efficiency, and reshaping regional trade dynamics.

Lekki Deep Sea Port, located within the Lagos Free Zone, is Nigeria’s first fully automated seaport and a strategic gateway expected to revolutionize the country’s maritime logistics and transshipment landscape.