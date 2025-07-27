Legal expert, educators urge parents to build stronger bonds with children

By Etop Ekanem

A legal practitioner, Samson Olowoyo has urged parents to engage their children in meaningful and purposeful interactions in order to nurture them.

Olowoyo said developing a robust and virile relationship with children enables the children to express their challenges.

From left, Guest Speaker, Mrs. Juliet Adekoya; Head of Grace Children School, Dr. Olanike Akindayo; Chief Executive Officer, Grace Schools, Mrs. Iyiola Edun;n Chairman of the occasion, Samson Olowoyo; Vice Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Grace Schools, Mrs. Atinuke Obafemi- Aminu; Welfare Officer, PTA, Oreoluwa Oduyoye; Deputy Head of Grace Children School, Mr. John Ibe; and the school Chaplain, Pastor Jackson Nsoh, at the Grace Children School Prize-Giving ceremony/valedictory service, in Gbagada, Lagos.

He spoke at the graduation ceremony of Grace Children School, Gbagada, Lagos and asserted the crucial role of parental monitoring and supervision..

According to him, “parents should maintain friendly disposition towards their children so that the children can be willing to share their fears, aspirations and challenges with them. When parents make friends with their children, they become comfortable to share their experiences.. Through this session, the parents can properly counsel their children on the best decisions and approach to take in life.”

In her speech; Executive Director, Grace Schools, Mrs Olatokunbo Iyiola Edun said: “to nurture these young ones is an arduous task. I enjoin parents to pay maximum attention to the formative years of these children. These years are the springboards upon which their future is hinged on. Children need adequate care and parental love…These must not be lacking in any way.”

According to her, experiences have shown that children perform poorly and exhibit improper behaviour without parental monitoring, adding that the school, in over 50 years of existence, has been nurturing the pupils to become well-rounded in all spheres of life.

Grace School, according to her, has a strong commitment to provide superior educational service delivery as an institution.

She urged parents to improve on providing attention and proper monitoring in order to make the pupils excel in life.

In her speech, Guest Speaker, Mrs Juliet Adekoya said parents should be intentional to enhance the learning capabilities of their children as this will enable parents to know the performance of their children academically.

Adekoya, who is the Chief Executive Officer/Country Representative of AFOA, a German-based governmental organisation counselled parents to devote more time to review the academic activities of their children. It is through this, according to her, that parents can teach their children diligence and resilience.