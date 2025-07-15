Leave Tompolo alone, Delta group tells ‘detractors’

Tompolo

The Ogulagha Elders Synod has issued a bold and unequivocal call to all distractors to “Leave High Chief DR Government Oweizide Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo and Tantita Pipeline Security Services alone.”

At a well-attended press briefing held in Ogulagha Town, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, the Elders Synod — led by Elder Frederick Ingla, (Chairman) and Mr Boanerge Calabar Someboy. (Secretary) — called for unity among ethnic nationalities and gave their full support for Tantita Pipeline Security Services, describing the outfit as “a critical national asset in the ongoing battle against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism” in the Niger Delta region.

Addressing the press, Elder Fredrick Ingla noted that since Tantita took over key Pipeline surveillance operations across the Niger Delta’s high-risk coastal corridors, there has been a significant and drastic drop in illegal oil bunkering and pipeline sabotage in the Niger Delta.

“These achievements have not only protected our fragile environment but is also boosting the nation’s oil output and our national revenue base which is the life line of our national economy, he said.”

The Ogulagha Elders Synod emphasized that the remarkable success recorded by Tantita under the leadership of High Chief DR Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, cannot be dismissed or downplayed , but he should be commended for succeeding where others failed for decades without making any progress.

The Ogulagha Elders Synod stressed that High Chief DR Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has shown capacity, commitment, and patriotism by leading a private security outfit that is delivering tangible results in curbing oil theft — a problem that has plagued the region for decades.

They advised against the spread of divisive narratives and ethnic-based sentiments, stating that such rhetorics could threaten the fragile peace and progress being achieved in the the Niger Delta region.

The Ogulagha Elders Synod used the occasion to call on all ethnic groups across Delta State to promote peace, unity, and mutual respect, noting that sustainable development can only be achieved through collaboration, unity and understanding.

The Synod also called on the Delta State Government, led by His Excellency, RT Hon Sheriff Oborevori, the Federal Government, led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPCL Management and other relevant stakeholders — including oil companies and community leaders to ignore detractors and continue to support Tompolo and Tantita Pipeline Security Services for greater service to our nation.

The Ogulagha Elders Synod stressed that “with sustained collaboration, we can consolidate on the gains already made, enhance national security, and ensure greater economic benefits for

the people of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria in general.