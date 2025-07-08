Leave PDP now if… – Damagum tells party members

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a strong warning to members involved in anti-party activities, declaring zero tolerance for disloyalty ahead of the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

The warning was delivered on Tuesday during a certificate presentation ceremony held at the PDP FCT secretariat, where candidates for the local council polls received their official nominations.

Speaking on behalf of PDP National Chairman Umar Damagum, the party’s North Central Vice Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, outlined the consequences for party disloyalty.

“Any misbehaviour, the party will no longer tolerate it. If anyone feels they are not ready for this task, they should step aside immediately so that we can replace them without delay,” he stated.

Damagum added that any member found engaging in double standards or collaborating with other parties would face disciplinary action.

“We now have functional disciplinary committees at the state and local government levels. If anyone is caught campaigning or organising with other political parties, it will be treated as anti-party activity and they will be disciplined,” he warned.

On preparations for the elections, Damagum assured that the PDP would protect its votes.

“Nobody will tamper with our election. By God’s grace, we will be at our polling units, ensure the votes are counted, and make sure the rightful winners are announced,” he added.

Call for Unity Among PDP Stakeholders

Also speaking at the event, FCT PDP Chairman Ismaila Dogara called for unity among party members, urging leaders to put past differences behind them and work together for victory.

“The congresses have come and gone. What we are preaching now is unity, cohesion, and togetherness. We must focus on building this party,” he said.

‘The APC Is Worse Off’ – Sokedebo

In a fiery contribution, Hassan Sokedebo, Chair of the PDP Reconciliation Committee in the FCT, took aim at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming their internal problems were greater than those of the PDP.

“You talk about the APC at the national level? The only thing they have is the presidency. Their internal crisis is worse than what’s happening in the PDP. Some people only support them because they think they won’t win or be recognised otherwise,” he said.

Sokedebo praised members who have remained loyal to the PDP, saying they are prepared to fight to reclaim the party’s strength and relevance.