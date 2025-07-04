Leave Labour Party alone, join your coalition — Abure tells Gov. Otti

Gov Alex Otti

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has called on Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, to stop what he described as deceptive claims about his membership in the party, urging him instead to publicly align with the political coalition he allegedly supports.

Abure, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, accused Governor Otti of playing double standards by claiming allegiance to the Labour Party while allegedly backing a coalition of opposition parties and supporting an “illegal and unconstitutional caretaker committee.”

The Labour Party leader said, “Our attention has been drawn to Otti’s interview where he claimed he is still a member of the Labour Party. We are not going to fall for his deception again.”

He continued, “How can he claim to be in the Labour Party when he conducted the last local government election in Abia State using the Zenith Labour Party as his platform? He formed and is funding the illegal caretaker committee that has now formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

Abure alleged that top members of Governor Otti’s political camp, including the chairman of the caretaker committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, and LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have already joined the new coalition, making Otti’s denial unconvincing.

“We are shocked that Otti is paradoxically trying to mislead Labour Party members by claiming continued membership. In any event, he was indefinitely suspended from the party due to his anti-party activities,” Abure stated.

He further emphasized that the Labour Party, under his leadership, is repositioning ahead of 2027, and is determined to rid itself of individuals whose loyalty lies elsewhere.

“Labour Party is on the move again. We have the best political brand in Nigeria, and we’re eager to engage young Nigerians who have the nation’s interest at heart,” Abure said.

He dismissed the opposition coalition as an ideologically bankrupt alliance of “strange political bedfellows” whose only agenda is the pursuit of power.

“Labour Party is not and will not be part of any coalition. These so-called coalitions are selfish, opportunistic, and driven by power grabs, not principle. No true democrat would subscribe to such political amalgam.”

Abure concluded by urging Governor Otti to formally exit the party and “move on.”

“You cannot be in the Labour Party and work against it at the same time,” he said.