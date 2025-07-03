Leadership tussle among Ebonyi indigenes triggered Anambra killings — Police

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — The Anambra State Police Command has attributed the recent killings in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area, to a leadership crisis among Ebonyi State indigenes residing in the community.

Speaking during a visit to the area, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who led a joint security investigative team, clarified that the violence was not a targeted attack on any ethnic group but rather a fallout of internal conflict.

“This was not a deliberate attack on people of any particular origin,” CP Orutugu said. “It was the cowardly act of individuals exploiting a leadership dispute within the Ebonyi community in Ogboji.”

The police visit also included a courtesy call on the Traditional Ruler of Ekwulobia, as part of broader engagement with community stakeholders.

While the police officially confirmed ten deaths, community sources claim that as many as 19 people may have been killed, with several others currently receiving treatment for gunshot injuries in hospital.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, one suspect, identified as Sunday Mbanu, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is assisting the investigation.

Ikenga explained that preliminary findings revealed the violence erupted during a meeting of a factional leadership group of Ebonyi indigenes in Ogboji.

“There has been an ongoing leadership dispute within the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the area. Unfortunately, they failed to involve security agencies and instead petitioned the town’s President General, who attempted to mediate using Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR),” he said. “However, the situation escalated, leading to the tragic incident.”

The police also confirmed that the compound where the meeting was held belongs to one of the victims, who was a tenant. The landlord’s son reportedly provided crucial details that are being investigated.

While expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and the people of Ebonyi State, the Commissioner of Police also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery and assured the public that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice.

“We are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” CP Orutugu said.