Leadership crisis rocks Ondo ADC as party reaffirms sidikatu Ojo’s leadership

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A leadership crisis is currently brewing in the Ondo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following what the party has described as an attempt by some individuals to hijack its structure and impose unauthorized coordinators across local government areas.

In response, the state chapter has issued a strong statement reaffirming Hon. Chief (Mrs) Ganiyu Sidikatu Ojo as the duly recognized Chairperson of the party in the state.

The party, in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Eniola Olurotimi, dismissed recent reports and circulated lists suggesting a change in the leadership structure. Olurotimi labeled the claims as “baseless” and cautioned members and the general public against being misled.

“We urge all party members, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard any misleading claims or publications suggesting a change in the Ondo State executive,” Olurotimi said. “Chief (Mrs) Ganiyu Sidikatu Ojo remains the authentic and recognised Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress in Ondo State.”

The party condemned the unauthorized list of individuals purportedly appointed to coordinate local government activities, stating that it did not emanate from the party’s official structure and therefore holds no validity.

“All the list of names announced by certain people to coordinate local government offices of ADC in Ondo State is hereby not acceptable, null and void,” Olurotimi stated. “Those appointed must immediately desist from exercising any authority whatsoever on behalf of the party.”

He further emphasized that the ADC remains committed to stability, grassroots mobilization, and transparent leadership, particularly as it prepares for future elections.

The statement also highlighted ongoing efforts to forge alliances with other political movements in Nigeria. “The Coalition of parties in Nigeria has resolved to join forces with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to bring an end to the ongoing hardship and misrule caused by the APC government,” Olurotimi added. “This historic alliance is aimed at restoring hope, unity, and prosperity to Nigerians.”

The party warned against impersonation or actions that fall outside the ADC’s constitutional framework and reiterated that any future appointments at the local level would be done with the consent of the state executive and in line with party guidelines.

“The reaffirmation of the ADC Executive structure in Ondo State serves as a reminder that legitimacy and internal order remain the cornerstone of ADC operations,” the statement read.

Under Chief (Mrs) Ojo’s leadership, the party says it is focused on building a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and called on all stakeholders to maintain unity and discipline amid internal tensions.