Leadership advocate speaks on championing diversity, inclusion in leadership

By Etop Ekanem

A seasoned leadership expert and founder of Taysey Leadership Network, Seyi Agbede, has disclosed that he is on a mission to empower historically excluded professionals to take on influential global roles.

Explaining further in a recent statement, he said through his organisation, he has been able to create intentional platforms that equip and support minoritized communities, fostering a more diverse and inclusive leadership landscape.

According to Agbede, true leadership diversity goes beyond mere representation, noting that it’s about providing access to opportunities, skills and networks that can help individuals thrive.

The leadership expert noted that his Impact Leadership Conference (ILC), founded, has become a catalyst for breaking down barriers and creating global visibility for emerging leaders. He disclosed that a number of editions has held across Ireland, the UK, and the US.

He said: “The ILC has drawn participation from aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds. “We’re not just building leaders; we’re rebuilding the narrative. The real impact lies in the stories of transformation of ordinary people stepping into extraordinary roles.”

Agbede’s work is gaining recognition globally, and he’s now turning his attention to Nigeria, where he believes there’s untapped leadership potential waiting to be unleashed.

He said, “Africa, and Nigeria in particular, is brimming with talent. What we need is opportunity and access.”

Through the Taysey Leadership Network, Agbede said he continues to push for meaningful inclusion, one empowered leader at a time. His vision for leadership is one that reflects the diversity of today’s global society, where everyone has a chance to thrive.