Lawyer faults Natasha’s protest, calls it self-serving drama

A legal analyst, Dayo Fadugba, has criticised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s protest over her suspension from the Nigerian Senate, describing it as a “self-serving drama” staged for online attention.

Fadugba stated this while commenting on the senator’s recent appeal against the Federal High Court’s judgment on her six-month suspension.

In the appeal, Senator Natasha’s legal team raised thirty grounds challenging the judgment, particularly highlighting the lack of a clear court order mandating her recall.

One of the key grounds—Ground 23—accuses the trial judge of failing to nullify the suspension, despite describing it as excessive and beyond constitutional limits.

Fadugba argued that the absence of a direct judicial order invalidated the senator’s claim that the Senate defied a court ruling by not recalling her.

“The judge merely expressed that the Senate should recall her, not that it must,” Fadugba stated.

“There was no binding directive.”

He further criticised the senator’s attempt to return to the Senate chamber, calling it a “staged spectacle” designed to generate social media sympathy rather than pursue justice.

According to him, Senator Natasha’s dramatic entrance with a media entourage and supporters was inappropriate and disrespectful to the Senate’s decorum.

He warned that her conduct could warrant further disciplinary measures, saying: “This is not how a senator should behave.”

Fadugba urged Nigerians to respect the full judicial process and avoid politicising legal matters for personal gain.