Lawyer donates judicial robe to LASU in honour of Edo SAN

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Benin based lawyer, Carrington Omokaro Esq. has donated a wig and gown to the Law Faculty of the Lagos State University (LASU) in honour an Edo State based alumnus of the university, Olayiwola Afolabi (SAN) for his exemplary performances as a lawyer in practice with landmark achievements and unprecedented support for lawyers and humanity.

Afolabi arrived in Benin City as a national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and after his national service, stayed back to begin his practice, where he rose to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In a letter to the Dean, Faculty of law of LASU, Omokaro shared his personal experience working in Afolabi’s chamber, where he said he had the privilege of standing for a case at the Supreme Court, a feat he said could have taken him a decade.

He said “Since joining his law firm on the 13th of February, 2023, my journey as a young lawyer has been profoundly impacted. Although I was called to the Bar on the 15th of September, 2020, I only began active practice in January 2022. Under his mentorship, I have experienced the kind of growth that usually takes a decade to attain. Most notably, I was granted the rare and unforgettable opportunity to argue an appeal before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 3rd of July, 2023 an experience that fundamentally shaped my confidence and career.

“Olayiwola Afolabi, SAN, is not just a lawyer, he is a cultivator of excellence, a man of profound humility, and a mentor in the truest sense. He empowers his juniors, celebrates their successes, and fosters a workplace where learning thrives. He does not belittle, discourage, or limit; he inspires and uplifts.

“He is also one of the most formidable appellate advocates in Nigeria today — especially in criminal jurisprudence. I have come to refer to him as “The Overturner of Death Sentences.”

He highlighted some death sentences that he has upturned at the Supreme Court and The Court of Appeal.”

Speaking on Afolabi’s service to humanity, he said “Beyond the law, it is his humanity that resonates most. When I was invited by my alma mater, Igbinedion University Okada in Edo State, to serve as a moot court judge, he not only encouraged my participation but, in recognition of the honour, donated a wig and gown to the best graduating law student a gesture that deeply moved me.”

He said his gesture to LASU was to celebrate its production of a person like Afoilabi.