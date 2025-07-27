Lawmaker targets healthcare, youth, others in Taraba constituency

By Vera Opia

Member representing Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency, Taraba State, in the House of Representatives, Jaafaru Yakubu, has expressed commitment to human capital development, healthcare, renewable energy and youth empowerment in Taraba State.

Yakubu said this while launching an empowerment initiative aimed at improving livelihoods and enhancing community infrastructure across his constituency.

A statement by his media team said th items in this mega empowerment included 23 mini ambulances to enhance emergency healthcare delivery; 80 motorcycles for youth empowerment and local mobility; 20 cars for strategic support to individuals and community services; and hospital equipment to upgrade local health facilities.

The statement reads: “Also he distributed agricultural tools and machines such as: Mini tractors, Solar-powered water pumps and gas-powered water pumps.

“Yakubu also gave out solar inverters to mosques and churches to support clean energy use; and football jerseys for local teams to promote youth engagement through sports.

“Commissioning of a 10,000-capacity overhead solar-powered water borehole was also performed to improve access to clean water, as he donated vehicles for cemetery services, addressing critical community needs.

“He also distributed other numerous empowerment materials, benefiting a wide range of constituents.

“This intervention by Jaafaru Yakubu demonstrates a firm commitment to human capital development, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy, and youth empowerment in Taraba State. The initiative has been widely applauded as a model of responsive representation and inclusive development.”