Latvia ladies, war and why Nigerian men must not read this story

By Prisca Sam-Duru

At 56, an Australian mom of 5 and grandma of 12, Angela Peters, gave birth to twin girls for our Nigerian brother aged 39. That’s according to reports circulating on the internet.

This is very bittersweet news. Sweet because lives were created, sparking joy from every angle. But bitter not only because our single ladies lost but also because many who lost are much younger than Angela. Remember, “Suitors Are Scarce In Lagos” according to Dr Lola Akande in one of her riveting novels; not only in Lagos but also, in most parts of the country.

This is why single Nigerian men who haven’t heard about Latvia, a country located in the Baltic Sea, with Riga as its capital, should not read this story. If an Australian could ‘snatch’ our own from us, then expect more from a Latvian. Latvia is known for its natural beauty. The number of single women is quite high there. Beauty they say, walk the streets. With 53% of the population being female, over 100,000 single women are seeking partners. They have striking looks- tall, slender with features and elegance that turn heads. It’s a land where women eagerly seek foreign partners. Can you see why now?

Reports have it that Latvia has the highest ratio of women to men in the EU. Reports also say that this country has been in the same spot as it was two decades ago as regards population.

In this country, women are known to face difficulties establishing relationships due to a lack of men. They mostly travel abroad or risk living a lonely life till they leave this world. Chai!

There, it’s easy to find women who are over 40 years old who have never had a partner in their life.

There’s this viral Tiktok video that says it all with the caption, “I’m migrating to Latvia”. Read what the narrator said about Latvia. “This is the men’s most scarce country in the world. Here, men are more valuable than gold.” Did you get that?

He continues, “A real-life women’s kingdom that single guys dream about. Walk down any street in Latvia, you’ll barely see any man. Just tall, fair skinned, blonde hair, blue-eyed girls everywhere. Most of them look like they just walked out of a magazine. Sadly, the gender ratio is way off…for every 100 women, 20 can’t even find a partner.”

This is serious! Now, check out their strategy for finding love. “They lower their standards, some offer cars and houses, just to get a boyfriend. An average guy with an average job could have several gorgeous women chasing him. That’s why Latvia is known as ‘leftover ladies paradise’. Here, the women make the first move, and according to the narrator, the single guy might get free food, a place to live, and even help finding a job. Some guys even end up with more than one wife.

The reason the narrator noted, “is war, too many men died, and the balance never came back. The government is now considering legalizing polygamy, hoping it will fix the gender gap and population crisis.”

This is why it’s hoped that single Nigerian men won’t read this piece to avoid an unprecedented number of youths japa-ing to that country. Don’t ask how they’ll get there. They’ll always find a way. When they juxtapose what these single Latvian women can offer, with the excruciating hunger, bad economy, high bride price, unemployment, insecurity, etc, plaguing this country, it japa all the way.