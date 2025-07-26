Late Emir of Gusau was a symbol of unity — Zamfara Speaker

The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki, has described the late Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, as a symbol of unity and peace.

Moriki made this statement in a press release issued by the Public Relations Officer of the house, Malam Nasir Biyabiki, on Saturday in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late emir died on Friday following a protracted illness.

The speaker further described the death of the emir as a great loss not only to his immediate family but also to the Gusau Emirate Council and the entire people of the state, considering the immense contributions he had made in various human endeavours.

“The late emir, Ibrahim Bello, was a symbol of peace and unity who always preached unity, peace, justice and fairness.

“The deceased was a father, a mentor, very gentle and accommodating and God fearing who spent his life working to improve the lives of others by contributing to the religious, political and socio-economic development of the state.

“On behalf of the entire Hon. members and staff of the state house of assembly, we extend condolences to Gov. Dauda Lawal, Gusau emirate council, State Council of Chiefs and the good people of the state over the irreplaceable loss.

“We pray Allah (SWA) to forgive the deceased his shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Biyabiki added.

Vanguard News