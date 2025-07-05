LASTMA saves injured man from crushed car in Lagos

Screenshot

A man narrowly escaped death after a container-laden truck lost control and crushed a Toyota Sienna minivan along Ikorodu Road, Lagos, in the early hours of Saturday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that its emergency team rescued the yet-to-be-identified victim, who had been trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Idi-Iroko, inbound Maryland, involving a 40-foot Mack truck and a white Toyota Sienna with registration number LSR 267 GZ.

According to LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigations revealed that the truck suffered a brake failure due to alleged excessive speed, causing the container it was carrying to detach and fall onto the Sienna.

“Acting with commendable dispatch, the LASTMA midnight surveillance and rescue unit responded swiftly to distress calls,” Taofiq said.

“Upon arrival, officers employed an array of high-grade rescue apparatus and executed a painstaking extraction operation.

“Their valiant and highly synchronised efforts led to the miraculous rescue of a male occupant who had been pinned within the wreckage of the minivan and was treated by operatives of LASAMBUS.”

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene, allegedly out of fear of mob attack or legal consequences. Meanwhile, the damaged Sienna was towed to the Anthony Police Station, while the truck and dislodged container were impounded and moved to LASTMA’s operational headquarters for further investigation.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, praised the emergency responders for their professionalism and dedication.

“This deeply distressing incident highlights, yet again, the perilous consequences of mechanical laxity, reckless driving, and habitual speeding on our thoroughfares.

“We therefore issue an urgent appeal to all truck operators to uphold the highest safety standards and adhere strictly to extant traffic regulations to forestall further avoidable disasters,” he said.

Bakare-Oki also noted that the rescue team worked from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. to ensure the victim’s safety, restore order, and clear the route for normal traffic flow.