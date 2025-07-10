LASIEC releases validated candidates’ list for Lagos LG polls

LAGOS — The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has officially released the validated list of candidates contesting for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the upcoming July 12 local government elections across the state.

The much-anticipated list was published on Tuesday, though concerns had earlier mounted over a delay in its release, contrary to LASIEC’s previously announced timeline of July 1, as stated in the commission’s election notice issued on April 17.

During a visit to LASIEC headquarters in Yaba on Thursday, the validated names of candidates were seen pasted on the notice board. Sources within the commission disclosed that although the list was initially made available on Tuesday morning, it was temporarily removed to prevent it from being damaged by rainfall.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, LASIEC Chairperson Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd.), represented by the commission’s Permanent Secretary Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, attributed the delay to some candidates’ failure to submit required documents on time.

“The list came out very early on Tuesday,” Okikiolu-Ighile said. “But the candidates themselves stalled the release of the list. For validation, they were expected to bring original copies of their credentials. Some of them only filled out forms and did not bring the required documents, which are mandated by law.”

According to LASIEC, required documents for validation include:

Curriculum Vitae

Birth Certificate

Party Membership Card

Permanent Voter Card (PVC)

Voter Cards of Sponsors (10 for councillor aspirants, 20 for chairmanship aspirants)

Academic Certificates

Personal Data Form signed by a commissioner of oaths or notary public

The documentation process has not been without controversy. Some stakeholders criticized LASIEC’s requirements, especially the need for sponsor voter cards, alleging that such conditions could be used to disenfranchise certain candidates.

In the published list, some aspirants were marked as “not validated” due to failure to meet one or more of the documentation requirements.

With the release of the validated list, LASIEC says it is now fully prepared to conduct transparent and credible elections across Lagos State’s 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs).

The elections are expected to test the strength of political parties at the grassroots level ahead of the 2027 general elections.