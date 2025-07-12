LASIEC officials on ground in Elegushi as residents vote

By Dapo Akinrefon

Officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) were seen making final preparations on Saturday morning at Aafin Oba Elegushi Palace, which serves as the voting centre for Polling Units 005, 006, and 008 in the ongoing Local Government Elections.

As of the time of reporting, accreditation and voting had commenced, with residents of the Elegushi community already casting their ballots peacefully.

The presence of LASIEC officials and a smooth setup of election materials signaled an organized start to the exercise in the area, in contrast to reports of delays from other parts of the state.