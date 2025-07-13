LASIEC declares APC’s Akeem Dauda winner of Ikeja chairmanship election

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ikeja, Lagos – The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has declared Akeem Dauda, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the Ikeja Local Government Chairmanship Election.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer for Ikeja Local Government, Mr. Salami Ojo, said Dauda secured a total of 12,139 votes, defeating Oyenkwelu Nnamdi Vincent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 457 votes.

Dauda also recorded a landslide victory in his polling unit at Anifiwoshe Ward D, where he garnered 2,726 votes, while the PDP candidate managed only 61 votes.

In his post-election remarks, the chairman-elect expressed profound gratitude to the residents of Ikeja for their active participation in the electoral process. He emphasized that democracy thrives when citizens engage fully in choosing their leaders and pledged to serve with integrity and dedication.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust and confidence the people of Ikeja have placed in me. I assure you all that I will not disappoint,” Dauda stated.

The APC further consolidated its dominance in Ikeja by winning all six councillorship seats, one in each ward of the local government, thereby achieving a clean sweep in the local government election.