LASEPA seals multiple establishments in Lagos over noise pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Saturday sealed multiple establishments across Victoria Island, Elegushi Beach, and Lekki, Phase 1, over noise pollution.

LASEPA made this known in a post on the agency’sX account.

It said the establishments were sealed due to persistent noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

“The affected businesses include Mania Lounge, Voda Beach Club, Meadow Hall School, and others found to have repeatedly flouted environmental regulations despite prior warnings issued by the agency.

LASEPA said the enforcement exercise was part of ongoing efforts to maintain environmental standards and safeguard public health.

“This operation sends a clear message that Lagos State will not condone any activity that disrupts the peace of the community or endangers the well-being of its residents.

“Compliance with environmental laws is mandatory for all, and defaulters will face the full weight of the law,” it said.

LASEPA commended its enforcement team, led by Dr Tunde Ajayi, for their diligence and professionalism in carrying out the operation(NAN)